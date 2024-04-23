ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.697 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
ING Groep Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.