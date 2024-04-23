Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Proximus has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.