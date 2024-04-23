Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Proximus has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Proximus
