Rightmove plc (RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 10th

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

