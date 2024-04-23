Rightmove plc (RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 10th

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.
About Rightmove
