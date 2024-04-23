ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.42 Per Share

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ME Group International Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ME Group International stock opened at GBX 160.02 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.21. The company has a market cap of £601.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,261.23 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.22).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEGP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ME Group International from GBX 158 ($1.95) to GBX 203 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
About ME Group International
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.