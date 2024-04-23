Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

