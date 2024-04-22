Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 24,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,653 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.