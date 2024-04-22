Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

VTI stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.64. 3,106,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

