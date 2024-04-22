Multibit (MUBI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.60 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Multibit has a total market cap of $176.60 million and $27.82 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multibit has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.21765726 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $37,960,263.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

