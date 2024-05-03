Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 10.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.61. 2,473,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,372,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
