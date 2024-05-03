Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 10.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.61. 2,473,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,372,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

