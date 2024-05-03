Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,761,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

