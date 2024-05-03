Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,761,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
