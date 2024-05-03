Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.94

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 22347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

