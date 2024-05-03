The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.35

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 17847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

