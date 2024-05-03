Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.
Frontier Group Trading Down 3.0 %
ULCC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 2,173,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Activity at Frontier Group
In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
