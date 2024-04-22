iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.11. 2,959,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.