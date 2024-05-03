Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion. Dana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.
Dana stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 1,107,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
