Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

