Accel Wealth Management Sells 7,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.