Parker Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,777,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.