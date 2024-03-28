Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $106.86 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $106,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

