Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

