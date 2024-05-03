Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Renault Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,439. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.
About Renault
