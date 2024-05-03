Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.19. Brenntag has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

