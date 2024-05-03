Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.19. Brenntag has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.
Brenntag Company Profile
