Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.16

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 6323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DSGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.