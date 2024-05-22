Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 183 shares.The stock last traded at $984.78 and had previously closed at $973.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $984.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $862.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

