Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.40. 5,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
