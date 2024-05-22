PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 3.7%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.86. 210,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,263,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

