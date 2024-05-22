B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 361,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,388,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $968.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

