Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Steel Partners

Steel Partners Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10,209.97.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.