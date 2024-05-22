Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,652. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 36.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in International Seaways by 49.7% during the first quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

