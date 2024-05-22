Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells 20,072 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The company had a trading volume of 456,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.15, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,208,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,552,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $19,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

