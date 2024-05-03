North American Construction Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,408. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

