Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 91,996 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

