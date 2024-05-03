Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,007. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

See Also

Dividend History for Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.