Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,007. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.
