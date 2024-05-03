Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day moving average of $232.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.