Amalgamated Bank Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

