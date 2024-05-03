59,529 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.74. 228,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

