Merit Financial Group LLC Has $38.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $157.77. 1,830,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

