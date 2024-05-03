iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

