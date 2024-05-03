Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 2,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.93. 159,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

