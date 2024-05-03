Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $34,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MGV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. 138,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,806. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

