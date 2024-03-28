Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 977,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 430,952 shares.The stock last traded at $68.52 and had previously closed at $68.41.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

