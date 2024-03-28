Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 977,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 430,952 shares.The stock last traded at $68.52 and had previously closed at $68.41.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
