Toncoin Price Reaches $5.35 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.28 billion and approximately $161.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.35 or 0.00008473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,181.54 or 0.99985552 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00100493 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,796,702 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,790,588.002873 with 3,472,384,442.517959 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.25432968 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $178,838,189.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

