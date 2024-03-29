nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.83 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

Get nCino alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in nCino by 53,331.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.