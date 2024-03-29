Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

