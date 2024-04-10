dogwifhat Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $577.52 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00004937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $3.41 billion and $577.52 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 4.08730907 USD and is up 10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $670,663,599.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.