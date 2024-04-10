BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BNY opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,510,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

