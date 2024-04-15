Algorand Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $98.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,125,758,381 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

