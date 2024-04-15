iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.91.
About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
