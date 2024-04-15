Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,409,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 332,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Webis Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The company has a market cap of £3.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Webis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.