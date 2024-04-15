Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Up 3.3%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.